Senior Executive

Alison Brook - Chief Executive Officer

As the Chief Executive Officer, Alison is responsible for the overall leadership and management of Relationships Australia Canberra & Region. She is committed to the organisation providing an outstanding service to clients - working closely with them through the complexity of their issues, creating a rewarding professional environment for staff, being a partner of choice to funders and having collaborative relationships across the various sectors in which we work.

Ultimately, Alison is committed to having appropriate, effective and compassionate services for people and their families when times are tough.

Melissa Austin - Director Human Resources

Melissa leads our HR team, provides strategic advice and operational support to HR policy, workforce planning, performance management and the management of complex industrial and legislative matters. As Director of HR, Melissa is responsible for driving and embedding a performance-orientated culture, ensuring continuous improvement and work practices are in place to ensure that staff are supported to achieve our strategic objectives and provide exceptional service to our clients.

Prior to joining us in 2021, Melissa held senior HR roles in higher education, local government and commercial/corporate organisations. Melissa’s experience includes workplace relations, HR administration, performance management, compliance and best practice and policy and procedure development.

Piumila Rupasinghe - Director Finance

Piumila is responsible for the financial integrity of data for the organisation and providing guidance and support for other managers across all Relationships Australia Canberra & Region programs and board.

Julie King - Director Operations

Julie is responsible for ensuring that our services are appropriate, seamless and keep the clients' needs at the centre of our focus. She has more than 30 years of experience in government and non-government organisations, with an extensive background in supporting trauma informed practices. Before joining Relationships Australia Canberra & Region, Julie managed the National Redress Scheme where she was responsible for the design, stand up and implementation of the trauma informed end to end case management model. Julie was also accountable for developing and implementing the staff wellbeing and vicarious growth program. Julie has extensive experience supporting first responders of natural disasters, boat arrivals and other trauma and high-risk support workers. Julie also managed one of Australia’s largest Employee Assistance Program providers in Canberra for more than five years. Julie holds a Bachelor of Psychology and a Masters in Business Administration.

Fiona Loaney - Director Governance

Fiona brings to the position of Director, Governance a wealth of corporate knowledge, having been with Relationships Australia Canberra & Region for the past 12 years. In addition, Fiona has more than 20 years of experience in contract, program, and relationship management in not-for-profit, government and private sector organisations.

A highly motivated, strategic, and outcomes-focused person, with a passion for improving the way we work to better meet the needs of all people, Fiona heads up our contract management and research and evaluation teams.

Fiona has Master of Business and Technology (UNSW) and a Bachelor of Business – Marketing (CSU).